Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Bring Back Jackie Bradley Jr., Trade Hunter Renfroe to Brewers

Boston also will acquire minor-league infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas

By Justin Leger

Sox bring back JBJ, trade Renfroe to Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Get ready to welcome Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday night they're bringing back the Gold Glove center fielder in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hunter Renfroe, who manned right field for Boston in 2021, will be shipped to Milwaukee in the deal.

Boston also will acquire minor-league infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Bradley came up through Boston's system and spent 2013-20 in a Red Sox uniform. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Brewers last offseason.

More sports coverage

Super Bowl 13 hours ago

Fear of a Patriots Vs. Buccaneers Super Bowl Grips the Nation

Nov 30

Matthew Judon Has Hilarious Response to Old Tweet Criticizing Patriots' Free Agency

With Milwaukee in 2021, Bradley boasted his usual stellar glove in center but struggled mightily at the plate, hitting a career-low .163 with six homers in 134 games. Renfroe fared far better at the plate for Boston with 31 homers and 96 RBI, though he led all outfielders in errors with 12.

With Bradley back in the fold, the Red Sox presumably will put him back in center field and shift utility man Kiké Hernandez to second base or one of the corner outfield spots.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxJackie Bradley Jr.Milwaukee BrewersChaim BloomHunter Renfroe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us