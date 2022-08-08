Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City.

The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.

Jarren Duran is having an interesting 7th inning



Misplayed a ball, couldn't secure a fly ball, makes a diving catch and argues with some fans pic.twitter.com/w0MCSCnRtJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 7, 2022

After the second miscue, Duran was seen jawing at Royals fans in the outfield stands and had to be restrained by teammate Alex Verdugo. So, what got Duran so heated?

"They just happened to be throwing little bottle caps at me and stuff so I was just telling them to stop throwing it," Duran told reporters after the Red Sox's 13-5 loss, via MassLive.com. "Then one of the ushers came over and just told them to stop."

Duran credited Verdugo for coming to his side after his brutal seventh inning.

"You think that you're alone out there when stuff like that happens, and then you realize that other guys have done it."



Jarren Duran on receiving support from his teammates after a rough game against the Royals. #RedSox | https://t.co/sl8J2jXXRR pic.twitter.com/v017J75wq5 — NESN (@NESN) August 7, 2022

Sunday was a continuation of Duran's constant struggles in center field this season. The 25-year-old has lost multiple fly balls in center, including a routine pop up on July 22 at Fenway Park that resulted in an inside-the-park grand slam.

"Everything’s more difficult to do at the big league level," Duran added. "Just learning my craft, working each day, coming in here each day busting my butt and doing what I can do."

Duran was an infielder in college but converted to outfield in 2018 after the Red Sox drafted him, so he should be comfortable in the outfield by now. He clearly has more work to do, however, and despite his blunders, Boston appears willing to let him work through his growing pains after releasing its most talented defensive outfielder in Jackie Bradley Jr.

"He's our center fielder right now. We trust him," Cora told reporters after Sunday's game, via the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato. "This is a kid that's part of what we're trying to accomplish and we're going to keep rolling with him."