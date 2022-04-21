Red Sox Prospect Tyreque Reed Sparks Brawl in Sea Dogs Game

WATCH: Red Sox prospect sparks all-out brawl in Sea Dogs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tempers flared in Thursday night's matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed, exchanged words with Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Rentería after being hit by a pitch. Whatever Renteria said didn't sit well with Reed as the Sea Dogs first baseman went after him and landed a haymaker, sparking an wild bench-clearing brawl.

Watch the incident below:

I don’t know what the pitcher said to Boston Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed. But bet money he never says it again … pic.twitter.com/ZVR7G4LANH — Hunter Noll (A.K.A. Cracker Jack) (@HNoll21) April 21, 2022

Reed and Rumble Ponies third baseman Brett Baty were ejected from the game. Renteria, as seen in the video above, was roughed up pretty significantly in the fracas. It should go without saying, but the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Reed probably isn't the guy you want to be mouthing off to after drilling him with a fastball.