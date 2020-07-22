Red Sox Raise Large Black Lives Matter Sign at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox made a very visible statement of anti-racism Wednesday as they put up a huge Black Lives Matter sign on an exterior wall of Fenway Park.

The sign, which says "Black Lives Matter" in large letters followed by the Sox' logo, faces the Massachusetts Turnpike and directs viewers to the Red Sox Foundation website for more information.

On the website is a statement on "Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion" from team President and CEO Sam Kennedy posted last month in the wake of the major protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

"I am so grateful to my teammates who consistently remind me that the Red Sox have an obligation to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but do not share our platform. Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable," Kennedy wrote at the time.

The Red Sox Foundation page also lists ways people can help push for social change, including organizations to donate to and causes to advocate for.

On Tuesday, manager Ron Roenicke said he supports any Red Sox players who decide to kneel for the national anthem -- a form of protest used recently in some sports leagues that's been controversial to some, including President Donald Trump.

The Boston Red Sox were set to host the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday at Fenway Park -- the first baseball game to be played at Fenway Park since the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

The sign outside Fenway Park was posted two days before the start of the Sox' coronavirus-shortened season and a day after the stadium's first exhibition game of 2020.