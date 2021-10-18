Red Sox Return to Fenway for Game 3 Against Astros Monday

The Boston Red Sox return home for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Monday. If all goes well, the series could end here.

The Red Sox tied the ALCS at one game a piece with a 9-5 win over the Astros on Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Boston became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez and third baseman Rafael Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Astros that tied their American League Championship Series at one game apiece.

First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET Monday at Fenway Park. It's the first of three consecutive home games for the Red Sox, back in the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2018 World Series after downing Houston in the ALCS.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start, Manager Alex Cora announced Sunday. Cora added that right-hander Nick Pivetta is "likely" to start Game 4 but is available out of the bullpen in Game 3 if needed.

The last three times the Sox lost Game 1 of the ALCS, they went on to win the world series.

After a weekend in Houston, Red Sox nation is ready to welcome their team home.

Fans are hoping that having the team back at Fenway, where there's no shortage of energy and excitement from the stands, will help them finish off the Astros.

"It is definitely awesome, definitely different than seeing them at Fenway, but it is awesome," one fan said.

"This place is good and all, but you can't hold a candle to Fenway," added another.

Plenty of Sox fans made their presence known in Houston for the start of the series.

Watching the team pull out a win while they were outnumbered is a great sign of good things to come back in Boston, fans said. Now, those that were in Houston are ready to pass the torch to everyone in Boston to help get the job done.

Fans are already trying to get their hands on quick-selling merchandise as they get ready to cheer on the team Monday night.