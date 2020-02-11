Red Sox Name Ron Roenicke Interim Manager

Watch Roenicke's introduction, expected at about 4:30 p.m., above.

The Boston Red Sox named bench coach Ron Roenicke interim manager Tuesday.

The 63-year-old former MLB outfielder joined Alex Cora's staff as the Red Sox' bench coach in 2018, winning a World Series title in his first year with the team.

Congrats to Interim Manager Ron Roenicke! pic.twitter.com/W8I89GRDdw — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 11, 2020

The Boston Globe first reported the move to promote Roenicke earlier Tuesday.

His appointment resolves a key uncertainty going into spring training. The team parted ways with Cora last month after he was implicated in Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing system in 2017.

The league continues an investigation into Boston's 2018 team for possible sign stealing.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he hoped the investigation would be done before spring training. Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported spring training in Fort Myers Tuesday.

Roenicke was Boston's most polished internal candidate, with 673 games of big-league manager experience with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015. He guided Milwaukee to a .508 winning percentage in that span and finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting in 2011.