Red Sox to Play ALDS in Game 3 Monday

Between the Red Sox and the Boston Marathon, Monday is a big day for sports in this city.

After winning Game 3 of the AL Division Series, the Red Sox are just one win away from eliminating the 100-win Rays and heading to the ALCS. Game 4 of the ALDS against Tampa Bay kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday in Fenway Park.

During Sunday night's game, the Boston Red Sox were saved by a lucky bounce that cost Tampa Bay a certain run and maybe more. Boston beat the Rays 6-4 in 13 innings on Christian Vázquez's walk-off, two-run homer.

Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each had three hits, including a homer, for the wild-card winners, who took a 2-1 lead over the AL East champions in the best-of-five series.

Fans are now hoping the Red Sox can wrap up this series on Marathon Monday. Game 5 will take place in Tampa if necessary.