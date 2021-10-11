red sox

Red Sox to Play ALDS in Game 4 Monday

After a dramatic win Sunday night, the Red Sox are just one win away from eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays and heading to the ALCS

By Staff and wire reports

Between the Red Sox and the Boston Marathon, Monday is a big day for sports in this city.

After winning Game 3 of the AL Division Series, the Red Sox are just one win away from eliminating the 100-win Rays and heading to the ALCS. Game 4 of the ALDS against Tampa Bay kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday in Fenway Park.

During Sunday night's game, the Boston Red Sox were saved by a lucky bounce that cost Tampa Bay a certain run and maybe more. Boston beat the Rays 6-4 in 13 innings on Christian Vázquez's walk-off, two-run homer.

Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each had three hits, including a homer, for the wild-card winners, who took a 2-1 lead over the AL East champions in the best-of-five series.

Fans are now hoping the Red Sox can wrap up this series on Marathon Monday. Game 5 will take place in Tampa if necessary.

