Pham suspended three games for slapping Joc over fantasy football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tommy Pham has been suspended for three games for his altercation with Joc Pederson ahead of Friday night’s series opener between the Giants and Cincinnati Reds, MLB announced Saturday.

After the game Friday, Pederson confirmed Pham slapped him on the face during batting practice over a dispute that happened in their fantasy football league.

“There was no real argument," Pederson said Friday of the moments leading up to the slap. "He kind of came up and said, ‘You remember from last year?’ And I was like, ‘Fantasy football?’ And he’s like, 'Yeah.' "

Specifically, Pederson said the dispute began by him placing a player who was ruled out for a game on injured reserve, clearing a bench spot to stash another player. Pederson was accused by Pham of cheating despite following the league rules.

On Saturday, Pham addressed the incident and told reporters that Pederson made "disrespectful" comments about the San Diego Padres, where he played from 2020-21. Pham also said Pederson was "messing with my money."

"I'm a big dog in Vegas," he said. "I'm a high roller at many casinos."

“I’m a big dog in Vegas. I’m a high roller at many casinos.” https://t.co/atfAOnj6Th — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) May 28, 2022

The three-game suspension began Friday, so Pham will miss the remainder of San Francisco’s series at Great American Ball Park.