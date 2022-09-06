Reigning Finals MVP Steph Curry talks new book “I Have a Superpower” originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s more to 2022 Finals MVP Steph Curry than his incredible shooting percentage and ball handling skills. In fact, the Warriors point guard has a pretty lofty list of hobbies aside from basketball – one of those being writing.

Yes, you heard that right: the eight-time NBA All-Star is an author. His most recent endeavor, “I Have a Superpower,” was released today (Sept. 6) and has stormed the charts of children’s literature.

Written by Curry and illustrated by Geneva Bowers, the book’s aim is to inspire youth to work hard and dream big.

“We’re all unique and we all have something to offer the world,” Curry said in an interview with The Associated Press. “And if you have a work ethic, if you have a belief and you feel like whatever that requires is already inside of you, then good things will happen.”

Curry hopes to reach the next generation of who he believes will be “game changers” with his book.

“We want them to be able to set their sights on what they want to accomplish in the world and really believe that it’s possible,” the superstar added.

Being a father of three kids himself, the 34-year-old reigning NBA Finals MVP believes this type of influence can change lives. Curry was inspired by his own children, who love reading and who he believes can benefit from this type of inspiration.

“You kind of have your kids in mind when you’re talking about a book, and then you realize that this is kind of a universal opportunity to reach the next generation,” he said.

Curry’s motivation lives in his own children, but his inspiration stems from his own childhood. He wasn’t always one of the greatest basketball players in the world. In fact, when he first stepped onto the court to compete at 9 years old, Curry was scrawny and faced challenges just like everyone else.

“(I) had to go through those experiences of trying and failing... I think that’s something that most people will hopefully be able to learn from, connect with and be inspired by,” he said, demonstrating his own humanity and relatability to young people playing sports.