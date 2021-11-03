Report: Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Chiefs Game

Report: Aaron Rodgers out vs. Chiefs due to positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Rodgers is unvaccinated, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, so he cannot return to the team in time for Sunday’s game in accordance with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

From our breaking news segment on @nflnetwork on Aaron Rodgers' testing positive for COVID-19 and being out a minimum of 10 days because he's not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/4ETmVZkpwZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2021

When asked in August whether he had been vaccinated, Rodgers said he had been “immunized.”

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated,” he told reporters, according to WDJT in Milwaukee. “I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/kskQDRpWi8 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 3, 2021

The NFL’s COVID-19 guidelines state that if an unvaccinated player tests positive, they must isolate for 10 days and be asymptomatic before returning.

With Rodgers out, Jordan Love will make his first career start Sunday afternoon against Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium. Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft but did not step on the field last season. He made his NFL debut in garbage time of the Packers’ 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, completing five passes for 68 yards.

Several Packers wide receivers missed last Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Star wideout Davante Adams was among that group and has yet to be activated from the list, though head coach Matt LaFleur said he hoped Adams would be in line to return on Thursday.

Practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tested positive earlier this week and is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers have won seven straight games since losing to the Saints in the season opener. After Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs, the Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 14.