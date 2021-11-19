Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Out for Season

Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack had gotten out to a great start to the season before getting hurt, with six sacks in seven games.

Report: Khalil Mack out for season, will have foot surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a season filled with impactful injuries, the Bears have reportedly been dealt their biggest blow to date. According to Ian Rapoport, the team will place Khalil Mack on IR to have season-ending foot surgery.

Mack had missed the two previous games with the injury, but the team was hopeful that by sitting those two games, plus resting through the bye week, he’d be good to go for the back half of the season.

Mack had gotten out to a great start to the season before getting hurt, with six sacks in seven games. He and Robert Quinn were also working well together to generate the best pass rush in the league.

Now the Bears will lean on Quinn, Trevis Gipson and new addition Bruce Irvin to get after the quarterback from the edge.

