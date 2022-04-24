Report: Bears WR Byron Pringle Arrested for Reckless Driving, Suspended License

Report: Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving, suspended license originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was reportedly arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in Florida on Saturday. TMZ first reported the news.
Police said that Pringle was spinning in tight circles -- or, doing donuts -- in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on a public road. There was a male adult in the passenger seat and a male child in the back seat, and TMZ reported that the child was Pringle's son.
According to TMZ, Pringle was taken into custody at a Pasco County jail at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Police said that he was uncooperative and "verbally confrontational" after being pulled over.
Pringle, 28, signed a one-year, $6 million deal with $4 million guaranteed with the Bears last month. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 67 receptions and seven touchdowns in 46 games.