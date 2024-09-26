Following a disappointing 2024 season that saw the club narrowly miss out on a postseason berth, the Chicago Sky have fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after less than a year as the club's head coach, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report citing sources.

Weatherspoon, who played in the WNBA from 1997-2004, was hired as the team's head coach in October 2023 after a three-season tenure as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite missing out on the playoffs by a small margin, the Sky finished 2024 with a 13-27 record, a step back from the team's 18 wins in 2023 despite the addition of Angel Reese, who set the WNBA single-season rebounding record in her rookie year.

The Sky were coached under James Wade to begin the 2023 season, though he resigned in July 2023 to take a position as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

The Sky finished 2023 under interim head coach Emre Vatansever, with the team going 11-13 under his direction.