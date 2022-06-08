Report: Cooper Kupp Agrees to Three-Year, $80 Million Extension With Rams

Report: Cooper Kupp agrees to three-year extension with Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cooper Kupp’s year just keeps getting better.

First, he earned the NFL receiver triple crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He followed that up by winning Super Bowl LVI MVP in the Los Angeles Rams’ home stadium.

Now, he reportedly is being rewarded for his phenomenal play.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kupp agreed to a three-year extension with the Rams on Wednesday worth $80 million with $75 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cooper Kupp’s three-year, $80 million extension includes $75 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2022

The reported deal would keep Kupp in L.A. through 2026 for around $110 million in total.

Kupp isn’t the only Ram to get a big raise this offseason, and he most certainly isn’t the only receiver. His deal comes just one day after the Rams restructured Aaron Donald’s contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. As far as receivers, Kupp joins Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, DJ Moore, Mike Williams and Chris Godwin as pass-catchers who signed contracts that will earn them $20 million or more per season.

The Rams appeared to go all-in last season. After getting a taste of Super Bowl glory, they appear determined to keep the run going as long as possible.