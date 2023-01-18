Report: Cowboys Add Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad

Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher.

Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point attempts Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a new kicker has reportedly entered the building.

Dallas on Wednesday reportedly signed Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer, citing sources, ahead of Sunday's divisional round matchup against the 49ers.

Vizcaino, 26, went undrafted in 2018 after playing in college as a Washington Husky.

In 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals added him to their practice squad, but he never laced his cleats. He then bounced between the Cowboys, Bengals and Minnesota Vikings' practice squads in 2020 before the 49ers gave him a shot in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Robbie Gould had to enter COVID-19 protocols, thus giving Vizcaino an opportunity one day after signing to San Francisco's practice squad. He made all three of his field goal attempts in the 26-23 loss to go with two extra-point conversions.

His contract then expired after the season and had a short stint on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad before the Los Angeles Chargers picked him up to compete for a starting spot in 2021. There, Vizcaino won the job over Michael Badgley, but he was waived after missing a league-high five extra-point attempts in the first seven weeks. He went 6-of-7 on field goals, though.

This season, he had two stints with the New England Patriots and one with the Arizona Cardinals. In Arizona's 27-17 Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Vizcaino went 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points, but was waived two days after.