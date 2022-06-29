nba

Report: Hawks Acquiring Dejounte Murray From Spurs for Three First-Round Picks

A 2022 All-Star is on the move in Murray following Wednesday's blockbuster trade

By Sanjesh Singh

Trae Young has a new teammate to soar with in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a future pick swap, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Murray made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and finished the season averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals on a 46-33-79 shooting split.

This story will be updated…

