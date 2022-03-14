Report: Jaguars Reach Agreements With Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Foye Oluokun, Foley Fatukasi

The Jacksonville Jaguars were big spenders on Monday afternoon.

The team had a busy start to free agency by reportedly reaching agreements with offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foye Oluokun, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi and wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The 30-year-old Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowl guard for the Washington Commanders, allowed zero sacks last season.

Washington Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Oluokun, a 26-year-old linebacker who led the league in tackles in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly agreed on a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jags.

The #Jaguars are in agreement on a long-term deal with standout LB Foye Oluokun, per @ajv. A former 6th rounder from Yale(!) hits it big. He gets 3 years, $45M with upside to $46.5M. There is $28M fully guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The team also reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with 27-year-old Fatukasi, a run-stopping specialist for the New York Jets who had 46 total tackles in 15 games last season.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

#Jaguars giving DT Foley Fatukasi three years, $30 million with $20 million fully guaranteed, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Jaguars then reached a deal with Kirk, a 25-year-old wideout who had career-highs of 77 catches and 982 yards last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

The #Jaguars aren’t done. They are expected to sign former #AZCardinals WR Christian Kirk to a large deal, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Jaguars, who own the top pick in the draft for the second consecutive year, averaged a league-low 14.9 points per game during Trevor Lawrence's rookie season. The team allowed 26.9 points per game, fifth worst in the league, and 125.1 rushing yards per game, 10th most in the league.