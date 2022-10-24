New York Jets

Report: Jets Running Back Breece Hall Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season

Hall was injured in the Jets' win over the Broncos on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

The New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos in Week 7 to improve to 5-2, but they lost a critical piece of their offense.

Rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter on Sunday and was quickly ruled out for the game. On Monday, the Iowa State product reportedly was diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news, which Hall later confirmed on Twitter.

Hall initially tried to walk to the locker room after the injury, but eventually rode the cart off the field. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters postgame that the diagnosis was "not good," and Monday's MRI confirmed their belief.

The second-rounder was crucial to the Jets' hot start this season after being selected at No. 36 overall in April. Hall will finish his rookie campaign with 463 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry), 218 receiving yards and five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving).

Before exiting Sunday's game, Hall had 72 rushing yards on four attempts  including an impressive 62-yard touchdown run.

Even without Hall, the Jets beat the Broncos to improve to 5-2. The Patriots will visit the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 8, this coming Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Michael Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2021, will likely be New York's lead back moving forward. Ty Johnson and undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight are the other running backs on the Jets' roster.

