Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Had Foot Surgery After Signing With Raiders in March

Report: Jimmy G had foot surgery after signing with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the San Francisco 49ers deal with offseason quarterback injuries, one of their former signal-callers is recovering from surgery of his own.

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly underwent foot surgery in March, shortly after signing a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Athletic's Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur first reported the news.

The surgery stems from Garoppolo's foot injury that he suffered in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. He avoided surgery at the time with the hope to return sometime in the postseason, but he did not recover in time.

According to the report, Garoppolo's recovery timeline is still unknown but the "sense" is that the Raiders aren't worried that he will miss any regular-season games. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said that he "could be" out until at least training camp.

"We don't play a game for 100 days," McDaniels said Thursday. "Everything that's happened since we signed Jimmy, we knew ahead of time.

"... He's going through his process just like we knew he would. Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had."

Garoppolo missed 31 regular-season games due to injuries in his six seasons with the 49ers, suffering three season-ending injuries (2018, 2020, 2022).

The 49ers are moving forward this season with a quarterback room of Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. Purdy is recovering from elbow surgery with the hope to return for Week 1, while Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury last September.