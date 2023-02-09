Report: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another Los Angeles Lakers guard is on the move.

Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers moved Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Charania added the Lakers would send a second-round pick to sweeten the deal.

Sources said the Lakers are sending second-round draft compensation with Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba -- a major get for a reworked frontline around Anthony Davis and LeBron James. https://t.co/ZEqa6M4b4R — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Beverley, who is on a $13 million expiring contract, may be a buyout candidate, though. He's unlikely to play for the Magic, according to Orlando Sentinel's Khobi Price.

The Magic are trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers.



Magic are acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba.



It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports.https://t.co/eBIYKj2h6O — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 9, 2023

Orlando is currently 22-33 with a team in construction for the future, and a 34-year-old Beverley seemingly wouldn't fit into those plans.

Beverley, a Chicago native, started all 45 games he played this year for Los Angeles, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a 40/35/78 shooting split.

Bamba, meanwhile, provides a rim-protecting 3-point threat at 7-feet tall, which would relieve pressure on Anthony Davis' duties.

If Beverley is bought out, it'd be intriguing to see which teams vie for his signature. The Minnesota Timberwolves are rumored to be of interest, so a reunion could be in the works.