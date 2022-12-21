Lionel Messi

Report: Lionel Messi Verbally Agrees to Stay With PSG, Never Accepted Inter Miami

Messi reportedly is inching closer to staying in France for at least one more season

By Sanjesh Singh

The dream of seeing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer may have to wait.

Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine football legend, reportedly verbally agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano added that Messi, whose contract is expiring in June 2023, is convinced to stay at least one more season with PSG competing for titles in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, but the length of the extension and salary are yet to be decided.

That then pauses Messi’s rumored move to Inter Miami of the MLS. Messi reportedly never accepted the proposal to come to the United States, nor did he negotiate to make a colossal return to FC Barcelona, his boyhood club where he first rose to prominence.

The news to stay in France comes after a busy few days for Messi where he won the Golden Ball for Argentina en route to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar over Les Bleus.

La Pulga scored seven goals and logged three assists across seven games for La Albiceleste in the tournament. 

