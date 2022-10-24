MIKE EVANS

Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials

The referees appeared to ask for the wide receiver's signature

By Max Molski

Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye.

The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two game officials who appeared to ask for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s signature following Sunday’s contest in Carolina, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. 

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check out the video of the exchange below: 

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association states that game officials “shall not … ask players, coaches or any team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

25 mins ago

Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series

MLS 1 hour ago

10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter are the referees involved. Lambreth has been an NFL official since 2002 and has officiated 19 Bucs games in his career. Sutter joined the league in 2019 and has now worked six Bucs games.

Evans’ biggest moment on the field against the Panthers came in the opening minutes when he dropped a would-be touchdown from Tom Brady. The Bucs failed to score a touchdown and wound up losing 21-3.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MIKE EVANSNFLTampa Bay Buccaneers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us