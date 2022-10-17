Las Vegas Raiders

Report: NFL Won't Discipline Davante Adams for Push Until Legal Process Concludes

Adams and the Raiders return to the field this weekend after their bye

By Logan Reardon

Report: NFL won't discipline Adams until legal process concludes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL will wait to potentially punish Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer after the Las Vegas Raiders' loss last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

As of now, the league's plan is to wait until the legal process plays out before disciplining the star receiver. 

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Adams was cited for assault after the incident. The citation states that Adams "did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact" on the worker, causing whiplash and a headache along with a possible concussion.

According to Rapoport, the legal process isn't likely to be resolved in the near future. That would keep Adams on the field through this season. 

After the incident, Adams apologized on Twitter and while speaking to reporters.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

nba 2 hours ago

NBA Records for Losses, Worst Winning Percentage in a Season

NFL MVP Jul 26

Who Is Favored to Win NFL MVP After Six Weeks in 2022?

"I want to apologize to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said after the game. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded."

The Raiders were on their bye in Week 6, but they'll return to the field in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Las Vegas RaidersNFLDavante Adams
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us