Antonio Brown

Patriots Will Not Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown: Report

The former Pats wide receiver has not played since Week 2

By Alec Greaney

[NBC Sports] Report: Antonio Brown wants off-field issues resolved so he can return to the NFL
NBC Sports - Boston

The New England Patriots, who have lost two of their past three games, appear in need of some extra support on offense as they near a playoff run. That won't be coming from former wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to a report by ESPN.

Brown was released by New England on Sept. 20 after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced about the wide receiver. The NFL has been investigating these allegations since then, and Brown has not been picked up by another team.

Brown has denied the allegations.

On Nov. 19, Brown posted an apology on Instagram to the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft, writing "All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama !"

In a statement announcing Brown's release in September, the Patriots said, "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown played just one game for the Patriots, racking up four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

