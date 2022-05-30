Report: Real Madrid to bid for Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Fire could soon be losing a talented young goalkeeper to Europe.

Gabriel Slonina, 18, is reportedly a hot target for major teams overseas, with Real Madrid of La Liga reportedly preparing a bid to land the youngster, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Exclusive: Real Madrid are preparing opening bid for talented goalkepeer Gabriel Slonina, born in 2004. ⭐️🇺🇸 #RealMadrid



Chicago Fire are waiting for the first proposal to arrive soon for USMNT goalkeeper. #MLS pic.twitter.com/gvEwOlxpaN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The USMNT international has been Chicago’s first-choice goalie despite being young at his position. He has logged five clean sheets in 14 appearances this season with a 58.3% save rate. In total, he has nine clean sheets in 25 games after getting the starting nod late in the 2021 campaign.

Though Romano did not specify a transfer fee, it would be a vital development for Chicago to have a homegrown player wanted by one of the top clubs in the world. Madrid, fresh off its 14th UEFA Champions League win, also has Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin in the pecking order.

Romano also reported that Chelsea of the English Premier League and Bayern Munich of Bundesliga, the top German league, also have interest in the 6-foot-4 shotblocker, so it’s safe to say Slonina is bound for Europe sooner rather than later.

As he waits to make his senior debut for the U.S. national team, a potential move to Madrid would see Slonina join Zach Steffen (Manchester City), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest) and Matt Turner (Arsenal bound) as some of the notable goalkeepers representing the U.S. in Europe.