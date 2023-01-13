Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere.

Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season.

Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he will be staying on as the head coach, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 13, 2023

McVay has gone 60-38 in six seasons with the Rams, making the playoffs four times and winning two NFC titles.

Things seemed to be falling apart quickly for the Rams after reports emerged that McVay was considering stepping away after the season, but that’s seemingly no longer the case.

Los Angeles finished 5-12 in 2022 – third in the NFC West and failing to live up to expectations. Armed with stars Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles appeared poised for another strong season in 2022 after winning the Super Bowl last February.

Instead, injuries and a lack of depth doomed the Rams’ chances. Stafford and Kupp each played just nine games, while Donald was limited to 11.

McVay was the youngest head coach in NFL history when he was hired at the age of 30 in 2017. He was still the league’s youngest coach this past season, but reports leading up to his potential decision to leave cited him feeling burnt out after a tough year.

There were rumors that McVay considered retirement after winning the Super Bowl last year before he ultimately decided to run it back – signing a fresh contract extension through 2026 in September.

With the Rams possibly looking at a rebuild, McVay is going to be tasked with righting the ship. The Rams don’t have a first round pick in 2023 due to the Stafford trade with the Lions. They also have limited cap space due to big contracts for Stafford, Donald, Ramsey, Kupp, Allen Robinson and Leonard Floyd, among others.

Getting their key players back and healthy is the first step, but knowing that McVay is sticking around should encourage the franchise that they could be back in the postseason sooner rather than later.