Tom Brady

Report: Tom Brady Will Take Wednesdays Off From Bucs in Unique Setup

The 45-year-old QB will get an extra off day during the week throughout the season

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.

Brady's unprecedented setup follows the quarterback's similarly-unprecedented 11-day hiatus from the Bucs during the preseason to attend to "personal" matters. Brady reportedly spent that time with his family amid rumors that he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, were having marital trouble after his decision to unretire and play a 23rd season.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brady recently spoke about the challenge of balancing football and family at his age -- he has two children with Gisele and a third child from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan -- so his weekly off-days may help him spend some extra family time during the grind of the NFL season.

As for how Brady's off-days will affect him on the field, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles doesn't seem very concerned.

"I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time," Bowles told reporters Friday. "You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Troy Aikman 35 mins ago

Troy Aikman Calls UCLA Football's Attendance an ‘Embarrassment'

New York Jets 58 mins ago

Joe Flacco, Jets Overcome Late 13-Point Deficit to Stun Browns

Tampa Bay handled the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in its season opener after Brady took last Wednesday off. But the team faces a much tougher test this Sunday in the New Orleans Saints, whom Brady is 0-4 against in the regular season since joining the Bucs.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNFLTampa Bay Buccaneers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us