The January transfer window is approaching, and it could be time for some players to move to a new club.

This window will be quite different than any other January as it comes after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is typically held in the summer.

Some players competing in Qatar saw their stock rise thanks to impressive performances, which subsequently could’ve seen their price tags increase.

It appears that Yunus Musah, the recently turned 20-year-old midfielder who broke out with the United States in the World Cup, falls in that category.

Musah reportedly is now on the shortlist for several big English Premier League teams, as well as Serie A giant Inter Milan, according to CBS Sports’ Fabrizio Romano.

“Yunus Musah is also in the list of Premier League clubs,” Romano wrote. “Arsenal recently sent their scouts to monitor him, but there are also other Premier League giants well informed on the Valencia midfielder. Inter Milan are interested too, but the price tag could be too high for them in January. Of course, Musah could leave Valencia between January and June.”

Musah, who also had national team eligibility with England, Italy and Ghana, spent seven years (2012-2019) in the Arsenal youth academy before leaving to La Liga side Valencia in 2019 to play more first-team football, which the Gunners couldn’t provide at the time despite hoping to keep him.

After the U.S. and England played to a 0-0 draw in their second Group B match, Musah posted a picture on social media alongside Three Lions young star Bukayo Saka, who also came out of the Arsenal academy and is a regular starter with the club.

It’s been years since the days at Hale End but I’m so grateful to have crossed paths again on footballs biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/7Yo2SFWQVd — Yunus Dimoara Musah (@yunusmusah8) November 26, 2022

Musah isn’t the only USMNT player who could be on the move. Romano also noted that Juventus might be keen on selling Weston McKennie with Tottenham among the teams interested, and Antonee Robinson could leave Fulham in the summer as Italian teams are coveting the speedy left back at a position where top options are not easy to find.

Ricardo Pepi is also expected to leave Bundesliga side Augsburg on a permanent deal next summer. He’s currently with FC Groningen of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands on loan.