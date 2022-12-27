Reports: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Signing With Rangers

Report: Nathan Eovaldi finds new team in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nathan Eovaldi is moving on from the Boston Red Sox after five seasons.

The veteran right-hander has agreed to sign with the Texas Rangers in free agency, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is for two years and $34 million. Texas will give up its third-round pick since Eovaldi rejected the qualifying offer.

Eovaldi, 32, joined the Red Sox in 2018 and was a key contributor during the club's World Series run. He joins Xander Bogaerts (San Diego Padres) and J.D. Martinez (Los Angeles Dodgers) as members of the 2018 Red Sox World Series team to leave in free agency this offseason. Rafael Devers, Chris Sale, Matt Barnes, and Ryan Brasier are the only four players from that championship roster still with the club.

Last season, Eovaldi posted a 6-3 record and a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts. He showed what he's capable of when healthy in 2021, when he finished fourth in Cy Young award voting with a 3.75 ERA and league-best 2.79 FIP.

Eovaldi will boost a Texas Rangers rotation that also consists of Jacob deGrom, Martin Perez, Andrew Heaney, and Jon Gray.