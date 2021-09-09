Reports: Ravens Fear RB Gus Edwards, CB Marcus Peters Tore ACLs in Practice

Reports: Ravens fear Edwards, Peters tore ACLs in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Ravens were forced to end practice early Thursday when running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down with knee injuries on back-to-back plays, according to multiple reports. Both injuries are reportedly feared to be torn ACLs that would require season-ending surgery with Baltimore’s opener four days away.

The concern for both players — Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards — is a torn ACL, sources say. They both will have tests to confirm. Just terrible. https://t.co/K9GpDU0SI7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

Edwards, 26, projected to be the Ravens’ starting running back this year after fellow rushers J.K. Dobbins (ACL) and Justice Hill (Achilles) suffered season-ending injuries during training camp. The Ravens will now turn to rookie Ty’Son Williams and fourth-year pro Trenton Cannon as their top backs with Le’Veon Bell having just been signed to their practice squad.

Peters, 28, has been the Ravens’ No. 1 cornerback since they acquired him from the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2019 season. He’s a two-time All-Pro who’s signed to a three-year, $42 million extension that has him locked up through the 2022 campaign. Veteran corner Jimmy Smith will likely take his spot opposite Marlon Humphrey in the secondary.

Baltimore opens its season Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The games have yet to count, but the Ravens are already digging deep into their roster for replacements.