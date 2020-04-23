Rob Gronkowski Bids Farewell to New England in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Around this time last year, Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram to thank New England Patriots fans and the organization as he announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Thursday, he posted a different kind of goodbye as he returns from retirement to resume his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski wrote a heartfelt message to the Patriots and the fans, then went on to share his excitement about his "next chapter."

Gronk, of course, will join fellow ex-Patriot Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last month.

If Brady had re-signed with the Patriots, Gronkowski admits he would have considered returning to New England. But once his longtime quarterback decided to take his talents to Florida, Gronk decided to do the same.

Only time will tell whether Gronkowski can still perform at an elite level, but having a full year to recover and get the "fire" back definitely bodes well for the 30-year-old.

In 2018, Gronk had 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

