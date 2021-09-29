Gronk

Rob Gronkowski Scheduled to Speak Wednesday Ahead of Return to Foxboro

Gronk looks rejuvenated in 2021, with 16 catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns through three games

Tom Brady isn't the only Super Bowl champion returning to New England Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski, a member of three championship teams from 2010 to 2018, is also along for the ride with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday's game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. on NBC 10 Boston.

Ahead of the battle with the Patriots, he is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Gronkowski, who retired following New England's Super Bowl LIII championship after the 2018 season, came out of retirement to join the Bucs in 2020, with the Patriots shipping his rights to Tampa in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

Though not quite himself for the first half of last season, Gronk came on late and played a major role in Tampa's Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, catching six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns -- the second time in his career he caught multiple touchdown passes in a Super Bowl from Brady (LII vs. the Philadelphia Eagles).

He looks rejuvenated to begin 2021, catching 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns through three games thus far for the Buccaneers (2-1).

