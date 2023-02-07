Tom Brady

Robert Kraft: Tom Brady ‘Is a Patriot From Start to Finish'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft praised legendary quarterback Tom Brady for his 20 years with the team and expressed hope that he would officially end his career with the team

By Mike Pescaro and Malcolm Johnson

Tom Pennington | Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has already said he would like to see Tom Brady officially end his legendary career in New England, but he went a step further Tuesday, calling for annual celebrations of his two decades with the team.

Kraft was asked in an interview with CNN after Brady announced his retirement if he would want the quarterback to return on a one-day contract, replying, "I'd do it tomorrow."

He praised Brady again Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston.

"He is a Patriot from start to finish, and we're going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots," Kraft said. "Hopefully, we'll have occasions to do it every year. Different reasons."

Kraft went on to describe his close bond with Brady.

"He's a very special person," Kraft said. "He's been like, I'd like to say a brother to me, but really, a son. And he's pretty special."

