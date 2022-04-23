NBA playoffs

Robert Williams III Available for Celtics in Game 3 Vs. Nets

By Jake Levin

Time Lord officially available for Celtics in Game 3 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Less than a month after tearing his meniscus, Robert Williams III is back for the Boston Celtics.

Head coach Ime Udoka announced prior to Game 3 of the team's first round series against the Brooklyn Nets that Time Lord has been fully cleared, a huge boost for a Celtics team that's already ahead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Kendrick Perkins: Rob Williams makes C's favorite to win it all

Udoka cautioned that Williams won't start and will be on a minutes restriction, somewhere in the 20-24 range, with a plan of utilizing him in several shorter stints.

"We'll be a little cautious with that," Udoka said. "Still deciding when we want to bring him in."

Williams, 24, had started all 61 games he played in during the regular season, averaging career-bests in points (10.0), rebounds (9.6) and blocks (2.2) per game.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA playoffsBoston CelticsBrooklyn NetsRobert Williams III
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us