Scenes from Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Wednesday's star-studded event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, honored the greatest quarterback of all time

11 photos
1/11
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft (R) and his wife Dana Blumberg as they arrive for Brady’s 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024. Tom Brady is the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
2/11
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his wife Dana Blumberg arrive at former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium.
3/11
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Former quarterback Drew Bledsoe arrives for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024. Tom Brady is the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
4/11
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives at former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium.
5/11
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks on stage during his 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 12, 2024.
6/11
China Wong/Getty Images
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek pose for a photo on the carpet prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
7/11
China Wong/Getty Images
Devin McCourty poses for a photo prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
8/11
China Wong/Getty Images
Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Mike Tirico talk during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
9/11
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The quarterback room: Josh McDaniels, Brian Hoyer, Matt Cassel, Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the induction of Tom Brady into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
10/11
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with Tom Brady during the induction of Tom Brady into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
11/11
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft hugs Tom Brady during the induction of Tom Brady into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This article tagged under:

Tom Brady

More Photo Galleries

Photos from Saturday's Boston Pride for the People Parade
Photos from Saturday's Boston Pride for the People Parade
PHOTOS: Great Nepali street food in the Boston suburbs
PHOTOS: Great Nepali street food in the Boston suburbs
Photos: Flames tear through vacant building in Chelsea
Photos: Flames tear through vacant building in Chelsea
PHOTOS: Subs and more at Bob's Italian Foods
PHOTOS: Subs and more at Bob's Italian Foods
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us