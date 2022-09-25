NFL

Seahawks-Falcons Game Delayed Due to Drone Activity

It's not the first time a drone has interrupted a game in Seattle recently

By Sanjesh Singh

Seahawks-Falcons game delayed due to drone activity originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons weren’t the only things flying on Sunday.

Their contest was delayed due to an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With 6:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, NFL security issued a timeout, and a white hat was thrown to notify players to clear the field. 

The delay lasted only a few minutes and players returned to finish out a close contest as the Falcons beat the Seahawks 27-23. 

If it wasn’t strange enough, the Washington Huskies game against Stanford on Saturday night was paused due to the same reason – an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

NFL

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: New Week, More Confusion Across League

NFL

NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule 2022: How to Watch Marquee Matchups on NBC

Under Federal Aviation Administration laws, flying drones in or around stadiums with a capacity of 30,000 or more is prohibited beginning one hour before and one hour after the scheduled time of NFL, MLB, NCAAF or NASCAR events. 

Violations can result in civil penalties worth up to $37,377 and possible criminal prosecution.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSeattle SeahawksAtlanta Falcons
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us