Shortage of refs raises questions ahead of Mass. high school hockey season

With student athletes getting ready for Massachusetts' high school hockey season, there is a question of whether there will be enough referees.

According to the Massachusetts chapter of the National Ice Hockey Officials Association, a recent survey showed more than half of its members — 52% — are not planning to referee high school games this year.

The NIHOA is calling for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to increase pay for officials.

The union says ice hockey refs make $97 for each high school varsity game and is pushing for that rate to be increased to $126.

In a statement, the MIAA said each school has its own budget process and that "it is unfair to announce or support an increase in fees that impact our members' budgets that does not adhere to a budgetary cycle."