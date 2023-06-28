Simone Biles

Simone Biles sets return for first competition since Tokyo Olympics later this summer

Biles has not participated in a gymnastics competition in nearly two years

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Simone Biles is back.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist will return to gymnastics competition at the U.S. Classic on Aug. 4-5, marking her first meet since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Biles, 27, has still not revealed any plans for the 2024 Olympics, which are set to be held in Paris next summer. She said last summer that she was undecided on a comeback, but that she would be in Paris in some capacity, as an athlete or otherwise.

Olympics Jun 14

Gymnastics world prepares for ‘crazy' Olympic year, featuring veteran stars and new blood

Simone Biles May 12

Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Signs With Green Bay Packers

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The U.S. Classic is a tune-up meet for the U.S. Championship, which will be held later in August.

Fellow Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is also on the entry list for the U.S. Classic, which will be her first elite competition since Tokyo.

This article tagged under:

Simone BilesOlympicsgymnastics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us