LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders MLS Western Conference Final how to watch, time, more

In a MLS postseason full of upsets, only one top-two seed still remains.

The No. 2 Los Angeles Galaxy will face the No. 4 Seattle Sounders in the 2024 Western Conference Final.

The Galaxy are the favorites among the four teams still left, having swept the Colorado Rapids in the first round before dominating the Minnesota United 6-2 in the conference semifinals.

Seattle, a sleeper team in the bracket, swept the Houston Dynamo in the first round before upsetting LAFC 2-1 in the one-off conference semifinal.

From how to watch to head-to-head records and more, here's everything to know for the Galaxy-Sounders clash:

When is the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders game?

L.A. and Seattle will meet on Saturday, Nov. 30.

What time is the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders game?

Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. PT.

Where is the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders game?

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, is the venue for the game, as L.A. has the higher seed.

How to watch, stream the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders game

The L.A.-Seattle game will be available to watch through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders head-to-head record 2024

In regular-season play, LA Galaxy hosted Seattle in March and won 1-0, while the reverse fixture in May was a 0-0 draw. Seattle also hosted L.A. in Leagues Cup action and won 3-1.

How many MLS Cups has LA Galaxy won?

LA Galaxy have an MLS-leading five Cup Final wins. The club has made nine appearances in the final.

How many MLS Cups has the Seattle Sounders won?

The Sounders have won two MLS Cups in four appearances.

When is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The final will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7.

