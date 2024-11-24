English Premier League

Leicester fires manager Steve Cooper just 12 games into Premier League

Cooper was just hired over the summer and didn't last half the campaign

By The Associated Press and Sanjesh Singh

Leicester fired manager Steve Cooper on Sunday, just 12 rounds into the Premier League season.

The Foxes announced the decision Sunday, with top assistants Alan Tate and Steve Rands also departing their roles under Cooper.

Leicester is in 16th place in the 20-team league, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just two of its games so far.

Cooper previously managed fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest, but was eventually sacked to make way for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Foxes drew criticism for not bringing in enough Premier League-ready talent after freshly promoting from the EFL Championship within one season from their shocking relegation.

Defensive midfielder Oliver Skipp arrived from Tottenham as the team's marquee signing, but the 23-year-old likely isn't enough to help the team stay afloat. Fellow youngsters Bilal El-Khannouss and Caleb Okoli also joined the club, but lack significant experience needed to consistently collect points.

Cooper replaced Enzo Maresca, who was hired by Chelsea, in the offseason but was only in charge for five months.

His last game proved to be the 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.

