Maccabi Tel Aviv to play Besiktas in neutral, empty venue after Amsterdam unrest

UEFA had announced the decision Monday with few countries willing to host the game

The Europa League match between Turkey’s Besiktas and Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv, scheduled for Nov. 28, has been moved to a a neutral venue in Hungary, UEFA announced on Monday.

The match, originally a home game for Besiktas, will now be played at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary after the Turkish government opted not to host the tie.

The decision follows unrest after Maccabi’s recent Europa League game in Amsterdam, where at least five fans were injured in violent street attacks, after their team’s 5-0 loss to Ajax.

Besiktas said on social media that Hungary was the only country willing to host the match but, due to a decision by Hungarian authorities, the game will be held “behind closed doors".

