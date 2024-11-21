These 10 players are the most expensive transfers in MLS history

FC Cincinnati has brought in a statement signing.
The winners of the 2023 Supporters' Shield announced Nov. 21 it signed Kévin Denkey for a reported club-record fee.
FC Cincinnati acquire Kevin Denkey for reported club-record transfer fee. 😤— Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 21, 2024
Denkey joins Cincy after winning the Belgian Pro League Golden Boot in 2023-24 with 27 goals: https://t.co/78JzWrwGJs pic.twitter.com/w5hEPgvNX5
Denkey, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, is a Togolese striker who is coming off a Golden Boot-winning campaign in Belgium's Pro League with club Cercle Brugge.
Though Cincinnati didn't disclose the transfer fee in its announcement, MLS said on its website the deal was worth a reported $16.2 million.
Denkey was a coveted striker across Europe, so for Cincinnati to land his signature is an intriguing sign. But where does Denkey rank among most expensive MLS incomings? Here's what to know:
Who are the most expensive MLS signings?
Denkey's signing with Cincinnati makes him the most expensive MLS signing to date. Here's a look at the top 10, with all fees in euros via Transfermarkt:
10. LW Brian Rodriguez, LAFC: 10.45 million (2019/20)
9. AM Rudolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami: 10.91 million (2019/20)
8. ST Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire: 11 million (2023/24)
7. RW Luiz Araujo, Atlanta United: 11.50 million (2021/22)
6. ST Brenner, FC Cincinnati: 11.82 million (2020/21)
5. AM Aleksey Miranchuk, Atlanta United: 12 million (2024/25)
4. AM Esequiel Barco, Atlanta United: 12.28 million (2017/18)
T-2. AM Gonzalo Martinez, Atlanta United: 14.50 million (2018/19)
T-2. AM Thiago Almada, Atlanta United: 14.50 million (2021/22)
1. Kévin Denkey, FC Cincinnati: 15.3 million (2024/25)
Why is Lionel Messi not on the list?
Messi, who joined Miami in 2023, is not on the list as he technically arrived as a free transfer.