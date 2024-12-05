How much are tickets to the LA Galaxy-New York Red Bulls MLS Cup Final?

The 2024 MLS Cup Final is getting closer.

No. 2 LA Galaxy qualified from the Western Conference and are seeking its sixth MLS Cup title of all time, which would extend the current record.

No. 7 New York Red Bulls from out East have been the Cinderella story of the bracket, pulling off upset after upset with hopes of one more to achieve glory.

So, how much will it costs for fans to attend the showdown? Here's what to know about ticket prices for the final:

Who is hosting the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., is the site for the action.

How much are tickets to the Galaxy-Red Bulls MLS Cup Final?

Once the Galaxy-Red Bulls matchup was finalized, some tickets could be seen going for $1,000 and up. The prices have since settled, but it will still cost a decent amount for the cheapest seats.

As of Thursday, the lowest prices across Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats are going for $240, with closer seats going for as low as $290-300.

When is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The 2024 MLS Cup Final between the Galaxy and Red Bulls is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

What time is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

Kickoff from L.A. is set for 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET.

