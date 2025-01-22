USMNT tops Costa Rica 3-0 in final January friendly

It's a perfect January for the U.S. men's national team.

After a 3-1 win over Venezuela on Saturday with a squad comprising mainly MLS players, Mauricio Pochettino's side topped Costa Rica 3-0 Wednesday to end the month's two-game slate on a positive note.

The first half was expectedly dominated by the U.S. in terms of possession and clearer chances. But it only got one goal out of it, which came in the 21st minute.

Real Salt Lake gem Diego Luna, who had just suffered a nose injury moments earlier, supplied an exquisite through ball to starting striker Brian White.

The 28-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps forward set himself up brilliantly with a touch followed by a swing of his left foot, which curved past Costa Rican goalie Esteban Alvarado.

Diego Luna and Brian White link up to deliver the lead!#USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/g0lghMaiFO — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) January 23, 2025

Most of the second half went similarly to the first in terms of the U.S. maintaining possession but unable to pad the scoreboard.

Eventually, Caden Clark, who entered the game at halftime for Benjamin Cremaschi, netted the USMNT's second in brilliant style.

After winning the ball on the left flank of Costa Rica's defensive third, Emeka Eneli gave a dangerous cutback cross that found Clark of CF Montreal, who stunningly connected from the edge of the area with his left foot.

No stopping that one. Caden Clark makes it two!#USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/MqgTALkcFr — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) January 23, 2025

The game seemed to be wrapped up there, but the U.S. had one more goal in them. Charlotte striker Patrick Agyemang, who entered the game in the 75th minute, sealed the deal with a third in the 90th.

After a nicely weighted through ball from DeJaun Jones, Agyemang struck the ball with power on his left to make it 3-0.

Patrick Agyemang calls game in style 👋 pic.twitter.com/InBrgredAa — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 23, 2025

Agyemang also scored the USMNT's second goal in Saturday's win over Venezuela, getting into fine form with his team acquiring star forward Wilfried Zaha that should bolster their attack.

Costa Rica ended with almost similar shooting statistics to the U.S., but it mainly relied on outside-the-box efforts due to its back-five formation, with only one big chance generated that was missed. The U.S., for comparison's sake, had two big chances, also missing both.

Zack Steffen got the nod in goal after youngster Patrick Schulte started versus Venezuela, with Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman forming the center-back partnership. Usual center-back Miles Robinson was deployed as a right-back, lasting nearly an hour before Shaq Moore made way in the 59th.

Jack McGlynn and Matko Miljevic, the other two goal scorers from Saturday, both came on at halftime. Miljevic was the more lively of the two in terms of getting the ball forward and into the box, but didn't register a goal or an assist this time.

Max Arfsten was the last sub used by Pochettino, replacing starting right winger Indiana Vassilev after 69 minutes.

The USMNT will return with its senior squad on March 20 when it faces Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal. Canada and Mexico are on the other side of the bracket.

The winners will move to the final three days after, while the losers will engage in a battle for third place.