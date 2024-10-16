The Mauricio Pochettino era is underway, but it'll be another month until the U.S. men's national team are back on the pitch.

The two October matches were just friendlies, allowing Pochettino to dip his toes into international football in a new environment. Pochettino helped the U.S. beat Panama 2-0 in his debut, but Mexico got the better of them in the second game by the same score line.

Next up are two games in November, which will have added meaning since the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals will commence.

The U.S. will face Jamaica, as announced Wednesday, with one game in Jamaica and the other in St. Louis.

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be held on Nov. 14, with the game at Kingston National Stadium. A specific kickoff time has not yet been announced.

CITYPARK, home of St. Louis City SC, is the venue for the return fixture on Nov. 18. Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with the match being available to broadcast on TNT, truTV and Universo. Peacock and Max will stream the game.

Mexico, Honduras, Canada, Suriname, Panama and Costa Rica are the other six teams left in the bracket.

Jamaica is ranked No. 61 in men's international soccer by FIFA, with the U.S. dropping to No. 18 in the latest update on Sept. 19.

