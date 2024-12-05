Where to watch LA Galaxy-New York Red Bulls MLS Cup Final: Free stream, TV, more

It all comes down to this.

The 2024 MLS Cup Final will be contested by two unlikely opponents. The No. 7 New York Red Bulls earned their spot first, becoming the lowest seed to appear in the final. The Red Bulls stunned the No. 2 Columbus Crew, the reigning cup champions, before eliminating No. 6 NYCFC and No. 4 Orlando City.

LA Galaxy, the No. 2 seed out West, was the only top-four team in the standings to avoid being upset. They swept the No. 7 Colorado Rapids before routing No. 6 Minnesota United 6-2 and taking down No. 4 Seattle Sounders, a sleeper team itself.

Both teams are also chasing history. The Galaxy are pursuing a record-extending sixth cup win while the Red Bulls are hoping to win their first as one of the league's founding clubs.

So, who will come out on top? Here's how and where to watch the MLS Cup Final on TV or online:

When is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The 2024 MLS Cup Final between the Galaxy and Red Bulls is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

What time is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

Kickoff from L.A. is set for 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., is the site for the action.

Where to watch the Galaxy-Red Bulls MLS Cup Final on TV

The Galaxy-Red Bulls final will be broadcast on FOX in English and FOX Deportes in Spanish. TSN and RDS will carry the game in Canada.

Where to stream the Galaxy-Red Bulls MLS Cup Final online

The Galaxy-Red Bulls MLS Cup Final will be available to stream for free through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman and Jillian Sakovits will be on the call.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, which kick off on Tuesday, October 22.