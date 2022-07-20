Source: 49ers Give Jimmy Garoppolo's Agents Permission to Seek Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo

We're back on Jimmy Garoppolo trade watch.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan confirmed Wednesday, citing a league source, that the 49ers officially have given Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Garoppolo has been recovering from shoulder surgery, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Garoppolo was on schedule to receive full medical clearance in mid-August.

With the latest developments, it's clear that the 49ers will hand the keys over to Trey Lance as QB1 for the 2022 season. 

This is not surprising, as coach Kyle Shanahan said in May that the 49ers still expected to trade Garoppolo before the 2022 season began.

"I expect at sometime, most likely, he’ll be traded but, who knows,” Shanahan said. “That’s not a guarantee. It went on hold when it (surgery) happened. When he’s healthy we’ll see what happens.”

It is not clear yet whether the 49ers will have Garoppolo report to training camp -- if he's still on the roster -- when it begins next Tuesday, July 26.

