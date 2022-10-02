NFL

Spectator at Steelers Game Dies After Fall From Escalator

The incident occurred shortly after the game ended

Acrisure Stadium
Getty Images

A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man's identity has not been released.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us