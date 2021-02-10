Sports Journalist Terez Paylor Dies Suddenly at 37

Prominent pro football journalist Terez Paylor died suddenly at age 37, his fiancée said Tuesday.

Ebony Reed, Paylor's longtime girlfriend and fiancée, said he will be dearly missed.

"While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many," Reed said in a statement. "Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice."

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved friend, colleague and Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor has passed away.



Statement from Ebony Reed, Terez's fiancée: pic.twitter.com/oUFlJsXnSk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2021

Paylor hosted a podcast for Yahoo Sports and was the site's senior NFL reporter. Sam Mellinger, a former colleague at The Kansas City Star, said Paylor didn't travel to the Super Bowl this year because he wanted to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

